VOTE: What team will Bryan Reynolds be traded to?

We’re back with another SB Nation Reacts question for you. This week’s question is back to the offseason hot topic of Bryan Reynolds. Pittsburgh’s top player requested a trade and there have been several teams considered as suitors for the centerfielder.

We’ve heard the Toronto Blue Jays, the New York Yankees, who are connected to every big name player and have a need in the outfield, and now the latest rumor out there has the Texas Rangers as the top interested party.

What we want to know from you is what team do you think Reynolds is most likely traded to? You can select one of three rumored teams or you can take the field. We’ll be back, as usual, in a couple days with the results.

