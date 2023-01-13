Talk the Plank Podcast: Ten burning Pittsburgh Pirates questions

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

In this episode, Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick ask each other five questions in regard to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The two also talk about the Zach Thompson trade and updates on some Bryan Reynolds trade rumors.

