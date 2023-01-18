SB Nation Reacts results: Most likely destination for Bryan Reynolds

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly.

Sorry for the delay on this week’s results, guys, but we’re back and have the numbers ready for you. This week’s question dealt with the Bryan Reynolds trade rumors and what team you felt he was most likley to be traded to. I saw plenty of comments that looked like readers felt some teams not on the list were top contenders for Reynolds, so I expected the “other” option to do well, and it did. Here are the results:

The Texas Rangers, who have been the subject of most of the recent rumors, came out on top, but “other” wasn’t far behind. I actually expected a little better showing from the Yankees, as I think they could still be players in all of this, but for the moment, they don’t seem to want to give the Buccos what they’re after for B-Rey.

Thanks for voting, and we’ll be back soon with more questions!