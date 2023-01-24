Bucs Arghticles: Could Pirates sign Josh Harrison?

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates mailbag: Should the Pirates keep the nostalgia train rolling and bring back Josh Harrison? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates: Another Move at Catcher that Should be Made (Rum Bunter)
Pittsburgh Pirates: Potential Future of Abrahan Gutierrez (Rum Bunter)
MLB News
Twins get OF Taylor in deal with Royals (MLB.com)
Moreno family announces it will retain Angels ownership (MLB.com)
Here are the Top 10 3B prospects for 2023 (MLB.com)
Ohtani and more: Next year’s most intriguing free agents (MLB.com)
Cashman expects Hicks to start in left field (MLB.com)
Anderson eager for ‘fun baseball’ after joining Crew (MLB.com)
Your guide to 2023 HOF election results (Tues., MLB Network) (MLB.com)
Trey Mancini talks new team, lessons from WS run (MLB.com)
Bohm riding momentum of ‘22 turnaround (MLB.com)
Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Hot Stove Tracker: Check every move here (MLB.com)
Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)
Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
The Week Ahead: Penguins have busy schedule and a lot of big games (PensBurgh)
Loading comments...