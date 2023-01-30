SB Nation Reacts results: How excited are you for Andrew McCutchen?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re back with this week’s results of our SB Nation Reacts poll. We asked our readers about the recent signing of Andrew McCutchen and how excited they were for his return to Pittsburgh: Very excited, a little excited, not excited and cycnical were the options to choose from, and here’s how you felt, Bucs Dugout!

As you can see, the overwhelming majority of you are very excited for Cutch’s return, which is the most excitement we’ve had ‘round these parts for years. I actually expected “cynical” to be a little higher. After all, we’re Bucs fans, how could we not be cynical?

But thanks for voting, and we’ll be back again later this week with another SB Nation Reacts question for you to answer!