Bucs Arghticles: Andrew McCutchen returning to Pirates?

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Houston Astros news: Bligh Madris lands with World Series champs after MLB debut season in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Detroit (ABC 13)

Pirates mailbag: What are the odds of an Andrew McCutchen reunion? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Rumors: Hosmer, Cubs ‘close to a deal’ (report) (MLB.com)

Mets-Correa pact expected to look ‘dramatically different’ (report) (MLB.com)

As extension talks continue, Red Sox, Devers settle on ‘23 salary (MLB.com)

9 players looking for fresh start after tough Year 1 of new deals (MLB.com)

Dom Smith heading to Nats on 1-year deal (source) (MLB.com)

McCann brings veteran presence to ‘exciting’ young O’s team (MLB.com)

Former Giants GM Sabean rejoins Yankees front office (MLB.com)

Orioles add INF/OF O’Hearn in trade with Royals (MLB.com)

Benintendi, White Sox finalize club-record deal (MLB.com)

Latest rumors, news on free agents and trades (MLB.com)

Who’s left? Best free agent at each position (MLB.com)

Every move of the 2022-23 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)

Here are the largest free-agent contracts in MLB history (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Power Rankings: Steelers continue to climb after third straight win (Behind The Steel Curtain)

