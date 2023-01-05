 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: 9 potential trades for Pirates OF Bryan Reynolds

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, January 5, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates News

What could Pirates get for Bryan Reynolds in trade? Jim Bowden weighs 9 hypothetical deals (The Athletic)

Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day Roster Prediction: New Year Edition (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Five teams with intriguing players to trade (CBS Sports)

A-Rod needs Hall of Fame gains in Year 2 (CBS Sports)

New Year’s resolutions for all 30 teams (CBS Sports)

Five MLB contenders with glaring holes (CBS Sports)

MLB rumors: Dom Smith to Nationals; Hosmer to Cubs (CBS Sports)

Red Sox, Devers avoid arbitration with deal for 2023 (CBS Sports)

Yankees hire former Giants GM Sabean as advisor (CBS Sports)

Korean star Lee set to join MLB after 2023 season (CBS Sports)

Report: Evan Longoria signs with Arizona Diamondbacks (CBS Sports)

Legendary Texas baseball coach Gustafson dies at 91 (CBS Sports)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Mike Tomlin on his relationship, and experiences, with Damar Hamlin (Behind The Steel Curtain)

