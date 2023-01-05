VOTE: Will the Pirates have a better record this year?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate.

We’re back with another edition of SB Nation Reacts, and with the Pirates continuing to make fringe moves to finalize their roster and still taking calls on a potential Bryan Reynolds trade, what we want to know is if you think the Buccos will improve this coming season?

And by improve, we’re strictly talking overall record... will the Pirates have more wins this season than last? The Buccos finished 62-100 in 2022.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/2IFMJX/">Please take our survey</a>

There’s plenty to consider — such as if Reynolds actually gets dealt, how much does Oneil Cruz improve, does the starting pitching staff have some stability, is there any offense outside of Reynolds and Cruz and does any production come from some of the Minor League names at any point — and many of Pittsburgh’s moves seem like the lateral type.

But tell us what you think, and we’ll be back in a few days with your results!