SB Nation Reacts results: Will the Pirates have a better record this season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate.

We’re back with the results of our latest SB Nations Reacts poll. This week’s question wanted to know if you felt that the Pirates have gotten better. And by “better”, we’re simply meaning: do you expect them to have more wins this year than last year? Pretty straightforward queston. The Bucs finished 62-100 in 2022.

Here are the survey results:

The majority of fans feel the team will be better this year, though after another 100-loss season, it’s hard not to be better. Now, how much better is another queston entirely, and we’ll be back a little closer to the season with some win projections from our writers and asking you for yours, but for now, the consensus is under 100 losses. So I guess that kind of counts for progress?

Thanks for voting!