Bucs Arghticles: 42-year-old with 101 mph fastball wants to pitch for Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pittsburgh Pirates: Examining Potential Free Agent Target Yariel Rodriguez (Rum Bunter)
Why a 42-year-old with a 101 mph fastball hopes to pitch for the Pirates (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
MLB News
Harper’s 2 HRs, 2 staredowns have Phils on verge of NLCS (MLB.com)
Royce’s fourth homer matches Kirby for Twins’ single postseason mark (MLB.com)
Phillies’ 6 HRs set new club record, tie MLB mark (MLB.com)
Braves in familiar spot following Game 3 loss to Phillies (MLB.com)
Scherzer to throw sim game with sights set on ALCS return (MLB.com)
Harper, Castellanos rock Coach Prime swag before 2-HR games (MLB.com)
Buxton replaces injured Kirilloff (shoulder) on Twins’ ALDS roster (MLB.com)
Tracking Texas’ path to ALCS (MLB.com)
Who gets home field in the World Series? (MLB.com)
Teams to come back from 0-2 holes in best-of-5 series (MLB.com)
Here’s who our experts say will win the World Series (MLB.com)
Full postseason schedule, results and bracket (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers Reacts: Measuring the confidence of Steelers fans ahead of the Week 6 bye (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...