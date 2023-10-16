 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Should Pirates sign Justin Turner?

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, October 16, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Free Agent Target: Justin Turner (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

Astros can’t back Verlander, blanked in ALCS opener (MLB.com)

Just how good is Texas’ 6-0 start to this postseason? (MLB.com)

Life comes full circle for former teammates Lovullo, Thomson (MLB.com)

Alyssa Nakken interviews to be Giants manager (MLB.com)

110 losses to NLCS at light speed: Here’s how the D-backs did it (MLB.com)

‘It was boiling inside him’: How Trea turned debut Phillies season around (MLB.com)

Who gets home field in the World Series? (MLB.com)

Scherzer, Gray added to Rangers’ roster for ALCS (MLB.com)

D-backs’ NLCS road game a home start of sorts for Gallen (MLB.com)

Full postseason schedule, results and bracket (MLB.com)

Which ballparks have best home-field advantage in postseason? (MLB.com)

MLB’s postseason HR leaders: Altuve keeps climbing (MLB.com)

Here’s who our experts say will win the World Series (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers lose AFC North lead with Ravens’ Week 6 win (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...