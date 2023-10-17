 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Former Pirates GM Neal Huntington linked to Red Sox

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
St Louis Cardinals v Pittsburgh Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Sources: Former Pirates GM Neal Huntington in the mix for Red Sox job (Audacy)

Paul Zeise: Pirates aren’t as close to the playoffs as many think (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Rangers head home with commanding ALCS lead (MLB.com)

Phils (3 HRs) open NLCS with bang to back Wheeler’s gem (MLB.com)

Schwarber’s 1st-pitch homer sets postseason leadoff mark (MLB.com)

Ever seen a hit-by-pitch turn into a cartwheel? (MLB.com)

Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce embrace their NLCS era at Game 1 in Philly (MLB.com)

Just how good is Texas’ 7-0 start to this postseason? (MLB.com)

For Astros, there’s no place like ... the road? (MLB.com)

D-backs’ postseason roll stalled in NLCS Game 1 (MLB.com)

Rangers pounce on Astros from the first pitch of Game 2 (MLB.com)

Full postseason schedule, results and bracket (MLB.com)

Longest winning streaks to start an MLB postseason (MLB.com)

Teams that came back after losing first 2 games (MLB.com)

Which ballparks have best home-field advantage in postseason? (MLB.com)

Here’s who our experts said will win the World Series (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers secondary to face toughest test yet vs. Rams (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...