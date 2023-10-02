 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates shut out Marlins in final game

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, October 2, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Miami Marlins v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Marlins lose to Pirates 3-0 in last game before postseason (AP News)

Marlins, shut out by Pirates, await word on D-backs’ game (Sportsnaut)

Pirates shut out Marlins in season finale to finish with 14-game improvement (TribLIVE)

MLB News

Here’s the 2023 postseason bracket (MLB.com)

All 12 postseason lineups and pitching staffs, ranked (MLB.com)

‘We never stopped fighting’: Astros seize AL West title in Game 162 (MLB.com)

Full schedule for 2023 MLB Postseason (MLB.com)

Every postseason team’s case for winning the ‘23 World Series (MLB.com)

The most essential player for every postseason team (MLB.com)

Here are your 2023 MLB stat leaders (MLB.com)

Arraez captures back-to-back batting titles (MLB.com)

Here’s the 2023 postseason bracket (MLB.com)

MLB’s postseason format, explained (MLB.com)

Full schedule for 2023 MLB Postseason (MLB.com)

The history of 3-game playoff series (MLB.com)

From 100 losses to October in 2 years? 3 historic turnarounds (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Matt Canada insanely shares with CBS broadcast crew that Steelers offense ‘not quite built’ for comebacks (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...