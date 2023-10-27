Pirates LHP Angel Perdomo deemed ‘budding bullpen star’ in mock trade

I have been on this planet for 25-and-a-half years and I have seen some really good baseball players in my time. I’ve also seen a balance between good and outlandish mock trades, especially over the past few seasons.

Through all of them, though, I can say the one I saw Thursday afternoon shocked me. Not because of how ridiculous the trade was but what the selling point of the Pittsburgh Pirates player in question was.

That’s right. B/R Walkoff believes the Pirates could land a highly-touted first base prospect from the Texas Rangers for... Angel Perdomo...

Look, I’m not saying Perdomo is bad. In fact, I’d argue he was an underrated surprise piece from the Bucs’ bullpen this past season before he was shelved with an injury, but saying he’s anywhere near “star” territory is a big reach.

Bases loaded, full count, and the Parrot looking on, Angel Perdomo comes up with a huge strikeout and gets the Pirates out of the jam. pic.twitter.com/Vlbkd8cK9o — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) June 6, 2023

He’ll turn 30 in May and broke into MLB in the abridged 2020 season. Since debuting with Milwaukee, he’s allowed 30 earned runs in just under 43 innings.

In fairness, he did go 3-2 with a 3.72 ERA, 44 strikeouts, and 11 walks in a career-high 29 innings with Pittsburgh, but that’s still WAY too small of a sample size to say he’s becoming a star.

This article isn’t meant to downplay Perdomo’s abilities, but rather point out that his numbers versus time spent in the major doesn’t necessarily equal “stardom.” He’s been good since joining the Pirates and might be brought back next year.

The thing is that if he’s good again next year, the Pirates would probably keep him since they plan on contending and want to bolster their bullpen.

Regarding the proposal as a whole... I don’t hate it, honestly.

Abimelec Ortiz is 21, slashed .294/.371/.990 with 33 home runs and 101 RBI between the Rangers’ low and High-A teams. While this was a breakout year for him, he did have more walks than strikeouts two years ago in rookie ball (33-31).

33 Home Runs. 101 RBI!



Abimelec Ortiz becomes the first Rangers minor leaguer with 100 RBI in a season since Joey Gallo in 2014. pic.twitter.com/DhI0qtnB0A — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) September 12, 2023

Considering first base depth within the organization is very thin, I’d gladly welcome Ortiz with open arms. Especially if it only costs us Perdomo.