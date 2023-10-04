Pittsburgh Pirates offseason Q&A submissions

The offseason is here! Doing something a little different, if you have any questions about this offseason, or anything Pittsburgh Pirates related, now is the time. Drop them in the comments sections down below and I’ll answer them in a separate article in a few days.

Alternatively, you can submit your questions in the replies to this post on my twitter/X account.

Looking to do a little offseason Q&A article, if you got questions, post em.

I may or may not have answers. — Connor Williams ⚾ (@Wins_Williams) October 3, 2023

As always, please keep it civil and I look forward to hearing what you guys are curious about!