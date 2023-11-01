Which Pirates Halloween costume is the best?

It’s Halloween! The Pittsburgh Pirates social media team got in on the fun of dressing up some of their best players in costume favorites.

And the best costume goes to ... pic.twitter.com/AnodamCGrK — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) October 31, 2023

“Captain Jack” Suwinski may output the best and most iconic costume specifically to the Pirates fanbase. Dressing up like Jack Sparrow with sunglasses and the thumbs up gives fantastic Pirates vibes and makes you want to watch Pirates of the Caribbean.

David Bednar as Ken is hilarious. Why not embrace the Barbie movie that overtook the summer? Maybe Oppenheimer? With his IC Light, the Renegade is definitely the center of attention.

Mitch Keller’s is funny. Also, the scarecrow is needed, with Keller striking fear into opposing hitters and breaking the Pirates’ single-season strikeout record. MONEY MORETA is gold; no other costume could specifically fit Dauri Moreta. He truly was a magician when he inherited runners and made them disappear back to the dugout. Hopefully, the tricks have the same touch next season.

Finally, Jason Delay, as a weatherman, to determine if a… caught, cough… delay will occur due to rain checks another box that makes sense to bounce off his last name. Good on the Pirates for their great

creativity and cool artwork.

Maybe the Pirates can dress up as a playoff team in 2024.