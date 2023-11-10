Former Pirates manager Clint Hurdle in talks to get new role on an MLB staff

Former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Clint Hurdle could potentially make a return to an MLB coaching staff with the Los Angeles Angels per Bob Nightengale of USA today sports

The Angels have yet to make any official coaching hires, but these are the names Ron Washington and the Angels are currently discussing to be on their staff https://t.co/VYFjdzHm65 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 9, 2023

Hurdle is being considered to serve as bench coach to new manager Ron Washington who was officially announced as manager of the team Wednesday morning.

Washington previously led the Texas Rangers starting in 2007, led the team to back-to-back AL pennants in 2010 and 2011 and last managed in 2014 when he stepped away mid-season for personal reasons. He has been a third base coach for the Atlanta Braves since 2017

Hurdle was the manager of the Colorado Rockies from 2002 through May of 2009 and served as hitting coach for a single season under Ron Washington with the Rangers in 2010 before getting the Pirates managerial nod in 2011.

While his tenure ended in an ugly fashion in 2019 with one of the most toxic clubhouse atmospheres in recent Pirates memory, Hurdle is largely remembered for being at the helm when the team snapped the 21-year streak of consecutive seasons under .500 and winning NL manager of the year honors in 2013. Finishing his time with the Pirates 4th in club history with 735 wins as manager.

Hurdle has been serving as a special assistant to the general manager in the Colorado Rockies organization since December of 2021.