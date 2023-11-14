 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates’ Johan Oviedo facing potential Tommy John surgery

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates News: Oviedo’s Injury Setting Up Offseason Plans (Rum Bunter)

Sources: Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo dealing with serious right arm/elbow issues (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Johan Oviedo Facing Elbow Injury, Tommy John Surgery on the Table (Sports Illustrated)

Pirates’ Johan Oviedo: Tommy John surgery possible (CBS Sports)

Pirates Reportedly Give Former Red Sox Scout Notable Promotion (NESN.com)

Analysis: Who should the Pirates protect in this year’s Rule 5 draft? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

MLB News

Braves reportedly looking to add top starter in free agency (MLB.com)

Belli or Soto? Who’s the higher priority for Yanks? (MLB.com)

Espada introduced as Astros manager: ‘This is a very special place’ (MLB.com)

Gray has emerged as ‘strong possibility’ for this NL team (MLB.com)

Yankees name James Rowson hitting coach (MLB.com)

1 big question for each award this week (MLB.com)

All-MLB Weekend to recognize 2023 All-MLB Teams in Las Vegas (MLB.com)

Now that he’s with Cubs, Counsell wants to take them to ‘next level’ (MLB.com)

Free agent rankings: Top 25 for the 2023-24 offseason (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Which prospects will get roster spots at 40-man deadline? (Tues., 6 ET) (MLB.com)

Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)

Every free agent by position (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Is there any truth to the anti-Steelers social media machine? (Behind The Steel Curtain)

