Oakland A’s sign former Pirates pitcher Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido has found a new home for the 2024 season.

According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the former Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander has signed a Major League contract with the Oakland Athletics.

The 28-year-old starter made his MLB debut on June 14 and appeared in 16 games (nine starts) with the Bucs in 2023. Bido recorded a 5.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and a .270 opponent average in 50.2 innings. He walked 21 and hit eight batters compared to 48 hitters en route to an 8.53 k/9 ratio and 3.73 BB/9 rate.

Pittsburgh did not tender Bido a contract as a member of the 40-man roster but was reportedly interested in bringing him back — the big league opportunity with the A’s likely changed things for Bido.

Osvaldo Bido's average 4-seam fastball velocity this season sits at 94.3 MPH



Tonight he has topped out at 98 MPH, with 0 H and 3 K through 2 IP



96 MPH fastball, 2197 RPM, 15 IVB, 10 IHB pic.twitter.com/9WD171CPtr — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) August 7, 2023

He pitched decent in July (4.09 ERA) after a 4.74 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in four June starts. August was a disaster for Bido. After two starts, he was moved to the bullpen and officially totaled a 9.72 ERA with 18 earned runs in 16.2 innings. Bido was wildly inconsistent and didn’t seem to be much of a factor in the Pirates’ future plans.

Former reliever Yerry De Los Santos signed with the New York Yankees on Monday as well, further depleting the Pirates’ overall pitching depth.