Happy Thanksgiving Pittsburgh Pirates fans from Bucs Dugout!

Happy Thanksgiving Pittsburgh Pirates fans from all of us at Bucs Dugout!

We are thankful for all of our loyal followers and members who support us! All of us at Bucs Dugout are appreciative of your dedication and we look forward to the 2024 season!

Five things Pirates fans should be thankful for:

Andrew McCutchen’s return in 2023 (and likely 2024) Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bryan Reynolds extensions, plus Ke’s first Gold Glove The continued success of Pittsburgh native David Bednar in the back of the bullpen Mitch Keller’s transformation to a top-of-the-rotation starter The realistic hope of a winning season in ‘24

Enjoy the day with your family and friends! Baseball will be here before you know it with free agency underway and the winter meetings only days away.