Johan Oviedo to require Tommy John surgery

According to multiple sources, Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo will have Tommy John surgery in the coming weeks, seriously depleting a Bucco rotation that was down to its last few reliable arms.

He will undergo surgery in the upcoming days.

Oviedo is coming off of a season in which he finished with a 9-14 record along with a 4.31 ERA, a 1.373 WHIP and 158 strikeouts in 177 innings pitched. Far from stud numbers, but the 25-year-old righty was eating innings behind Mitch Keller, and with JT Brubaker also still recovering from Tommy John, Vince Velasquez also out with elbow surgery and now a free agent, prospect Mike Burrows also recovering from Tommy John and Roansy Contreras and Quinn Priester struggling last season, GM Ben Cherington has some serious work to do to firm up the rotation in 2024.

Full recovery from Tommy John usually takes at least a year, so don’t expect to see Oviedo next season barring a major recovery miracle, which basically leaves Keller as essentially the last man standing as a sure thing in the starting five.

We’ll be back soon with some more analysis of the pitching situation for the Buccos in 2024.