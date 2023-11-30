Pirates hire Sarah Gelles as new Assistant GM

The Pittsburgh Pirates are hiring Sarah Gelles to be an Assistant General Manager per Eno Sarris and Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic

Well there goes number one on the list: sources tell @Britt_Ghiroli and I that Sarah Gelles is headed to the Pirates to be an Assistant General Manager. She started her career with an internship there before rising through the ranks in Baltimore and Houston. https://t.co/O3klGNxdpW — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) November 30, 2023

Gelles has quite the resume and got her start with the Pirates in 2009 with an internship in the Baseball Operations Department under then GM Neal Huntington, she went on to take internships in MLB’s Labor Relations Department in 2010 and then with the Baltimore Orioles in 2011, where she would eventually work her way from Coordinator to Director of Analytics and Major League Contracts through the end of the 2018 season when she left to take a position as Program Manager with the Houston Astros.

Gelles has headed the rather successful Astros analytics department since the end of 2019, when she was promoted to Director of Research and Development. She joins Kevan Graves and Steve Sanders in the Pirates front office as Assistant General Manager. Graves and Sanders been working under that title since early 2016 and late 2019 respectively.

Gelles joins the front office at a key point in the team’s current rebuild under Ben Cherington, who is about to enter his fifth season as General Manager, where the team’s publicly stated goals have shifted from building for the future to contention in 2024.

Thus far, the Pirates have been quiet as we approach the winter meetings in Nashville beginning on December 3.