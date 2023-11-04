Jarlin Garcia’s club option for 2024 declined by the Pirates

LHP Jarlin Garcia is set to become a free agent after the Pittsburgh Pirates declined his club option for 2024, per a team announcement.

If you had forgotten about the 30-year-old, I don’t think anyone can blame you for doing so. He unfortunately missed the entire regular season after being placed on the 60-day IL at the end of spring training with a nerve issue in his left bicep.

He signed a one year $2.5 million contract with a $3.25 million club option for 2024 this past offseason after spending the previous three seasons with the San Francisco Giants, posting a very respectable 2.84 ERA in 152 innings. His club option being declined by the team is hardly surprising given his health status.

While the deadline for club and player options is officially five days after the World Series ends, some contracts, like Garcia’s, stipulate the decision is to be made three days after instead of five.

This is the latest in a series of moves the Pirates have made in recent days representing standard trimming of the roster ahead of the various roster deadlines five days after the World Series ends. Including the beginning of free agency in earnest and the placing of players on the 60-day IL back onto the 40-man roster.

Due to his placement on the 60-day IL, Garcia did not hold a 40-man roster spot. For now, the 40-man roster remains at 37 players, but don’t expect it to stay at that number for very long.