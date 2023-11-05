Pirates Ke’Bryan Hayes named NL Gold Glove recipient

Thanks to several incredible plays over the 2023 season, Ke’Bryan Hayes was named a National League Gold Glove Award winner Sunday evening.

Ke was always meant to be golden. pic.twitter.com/CLpY9oQ6sX — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 6, 2023

Hayes not only achieves his first Gold Glove Award in his career, but he also became the first Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman to win the award at that position. He also became the first Pirate to win a Gold Glove since Jacob Stallings did in 2021.

What else is there to say other than “it’s about d*mn time?”

Hayes was arguably the best third baseman in baseball this season. He ranked first among National League players and fourth across MLB with 21 defensive runs saved, fourth in Outs Above Average (17) and fifth in MLB in runs prevented (13).

Citing a recent article, Hayes also improved his personal numbers over the course of the season. He improved his fielding percentage — .972 to .984 — and sliced his error count in half from 12 to six in 1,037 innings.

He also finished the season in the 97th percentile in fielding run value and 99th in range.

Then again, words don’t really do justice when describing Hayes’ on-field ability. Thankfully, the team put together some of his best clips from this season to help emphasize his impact:

Yes, he should have way more on his shelf, but trophies don’t define a player’s impact on a team. More are in his future, so sit back and enjoy the first (of many) Gold Gloves for Young Hayes.