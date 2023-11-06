 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes wins Gold Glove

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, November 6, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Ke’Bryan Hayes becomes 1st Pirates 3B to win NL Gold Glove Award for defensive excellence (TribLIVE)

