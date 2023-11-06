Miguel Andujar, Angel Perdomo claimed off waivers in series of roster moves ahead of 5pm deadline

The Pittsburgh Pirates have made a series of roster moves ahead of the 5pm deadline to put players on the 60-day IL back onto the 40-man roster and the start of true free agency, per a team announcement.

We have made the following roster moves:



Reinstated RHP JT Brubaker and INF Oneil Cruz from the 60-day IL.



Outrighted RHP Yerry De Los Santos to Triple-A Indianapolis.



OF Miguel Andujar was claimed off waivers by Oakland.



LHP Angel Perdomo was claimed off waivers by Atlanta. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) November 6, 2023

In a fully expected and required move, SS Oneil Cruz and RHP J.T. Brubaker were added back onto the 40-man roster. It had been reported in the last several days that LHP Angel Perdomo, OF/DH Miguel Andujar and RHP Yerry De Los Santos had been placed on waivers.

De Los Santos cleared was outrighted to AAA Indianapolis (although he immediately becomes a MiLB free agent), Andujar was claimed by the Oakland Athletics and Perdomo was claimed by the Atlanta Braves

Angel Perdomo was on the 60-day IL recovering from Tommy John surgery in early October and will not pitch in 2024.

It comes fresh off the heels of the moves they’ve made in the last several days that saw Cody Bolton traded to the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations, Vinny Capra claimed off waivers by the Milwaukee Brewers, 1B Alfonso Rivas claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Guardians and INF Tucupita Marcano claimed off waivers by San Diego Padres.

In addition to those moves the team also declined the club option on LHP Jarlin Garcia’s 2024 contract yesterday.

With the start of true free agency, a whole slew of players from the Pirates’ system become MiLB free agents along with De Los Santos, including 1B Mason Martin, OF Lolo Sanchez and RHP Tahnaj Thomas.

The 40-man roster now sits at 37 players.

Welcome to the offseason.