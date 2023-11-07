Talk the Plank Podcast: Let the offseason begin!

In this episode of Minor League Madness, Haley Rhine previews the Pirates’ busy offseason ahead in terms of free agent signings and other roster moves.

Host: Haley Rhine

Follow Haley on Twitter: @haleyrhine_

Follow our other Talk the Plank personalities:

Jake Slebodnick: @_RadioJake

Austin Bechtold: @AustinRBechtold

Connor Williams: @Wins_Williams

Follow Talk the Plank on Twitter: @TalkthePlankPod

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to jake.slebodnick@gmail.com. Leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for Talk The Plank throughout the Pittsburgh Pirates season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner!