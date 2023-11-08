 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Craig Counsell shakes up NL Central, leaves Brewers for Cubs

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Wild Card Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates’ Yerry De Los Santos: Outrighted to Triple-A (CBS Sports)

MLB News

Why Cubs’ Counsell was coveted free agent (CBS Sports)

Ranking FA landing spots for Ohtani (CBS Sports)

Is it time for a new MLB trophy? (CBS Sports)

Top 50 free agents: Who’s behind Ohtani? (CBS Sports)

Cubs hire Craig Counsell in stunning managerial move (CBS Sports)

Mets hire Yankees bench coach Mendoza as manager (CBS Sports)

Qualifying offer: 7 receive QO, plus notable omissions (CBS Sports)

Guards name former catcher Vogt as new skipper (CBS Sports)

2023 Gold Glove winners: Volpe, Tatis, García, more (CBS Sports)

Marlins hire Rays GM Bendix to replace Kim Ng (CBS Sports)

Report: D-backs extend manager Torey Lovullo (CBS Sports)

Brewers players ‘shocked’ by Counsell going to Cubs (CBS Sports)

Why Cubs’ hiring of Counsell was so stunning (CBS Sports)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Predicting the Steelers’ final record (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...