Talk the Plank Podcast: Ke’Bryan Hayes (finally) wins a Gold Glove

In this episode, Austin Bechtold and Jake Slebodnick discuss Ke’Bryan Hayes finally winning a Gold Glove Award and why it could lead to him becoming one of the top 10 third basemen in baseball. They also discuss possible free agent targets and the on-field retirement of former Pirates pitcher Steven Brault.

Hosts: Jake Slebodnick, Austin Bechtold

Follow our Talk the Plank personalities:

Jake Slebodnick: @_RadioJake

Austin Bechtold: @AustinRBechtold

Connor Williams: @Wins_Williams

Haley Rhine: @haleyrhine_

Follow Talk the Plank on Twitter: @TalkthePlankPod

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to jake.slebodnick@gmail.com. Leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for Talk The Plank throughout the Pittsburgh Pirates season. The next episode of the podcast is just around the corner!