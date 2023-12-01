Pirates sign Ali Sanchez, claim Roddery Munoz from Nationals

We’ve got some roster moves, Pirates fans!

Don’t get too excited, though, as they aren’t great.

The Pirates announced Friday evening that they signed catcher Ali Sanchez to a one-year deal and claimed right-handed pitcher Roddery Munoz off waivers from the Washington Nationals.

Additionally, they formally announced the release of right-handed pitcher Thomas Hatch, who intends on signing with the Nippon Ham Fighters in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league.

If Sanchez sounds vaguely familiar to you, it should. He was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in October 2022, put back on waivers less than two months later and ultimately claimed by the Arizona Diamondbacks on December 2.

He’s appeared in just seven MLB games: five with the New York Mets in 2020 and two with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021. In those games, he has three hits in 13 at-bats.

Sanchez hit .311 with 11 home runs and 43 RBI in 67 games with the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate Reno. He also spent 427 innings behind the plate and threw out 22 runners while allowing 42 stolen bases.

It’s rumored he was given a split contract, but no official information is available.

Meanwhile, Munoz has not reached the majors but went 4-6 with a 5.42 ERA across three levels and four teams. He was designated for assignment by Atlanta in July and claimed by Washington a short time later.

He’s a young starting pitcher who finished the season at Triple-A Rochester and posted a 1-3 record with a 6.98 ERA in 12 games.

The Pirates’ 40-man roster now stands at 38 players.