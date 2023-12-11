Shohei Ohtani to play Pirates at PNC Park for first time in 2024

The baseball world turned its attention to a two-time MVP and unicorn-type player following the 2023 season. A talent unseen since Babe Ruth 100 years ago. He generated significant hype during the heart of the MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville despite keeping his free-agent destination a well-kept secret.

Shohei Ohtani is a Dodger, 10 years and $700 million later. It’s the largest contract ever allotted in the big four sports (football, basketball, baseball, hockey), by a mile.

Rumors of a flight to Toronto, which sparked rapper Drake to post himself wearing an Ohtani All-Star Game jersey, were for not. Ohtani remained in Los Angeles, where he posted his decision to Instagram a day later.

The rich get richer. Ohtani stays in the LA area but moved 30 miles up the road from Angel Stadium to Dodger Stadium.

Shifting from the American to the National League - Angels to Dodgers - will help further expand Ohtani’s reach to 14 new destinations.

He’s never played a game at PNC Park. That will change in 2024. The Pittsburgh Pirates host the LA Dodgers for a three-game series spanning June 4-6. First pitch for each game in the Tuesday-Thursday skate is scheduled at 6:40 p.m.

The two-time American League MVP and the reigning champ is not expected to pitch this year after undergoing elbow surgery. He will hit in 2024 and hopes to pitch again in 2025.

In Anaheim last year, Henry Davis became the first player in MLB history to hit two home runs off Ohtani in the same game. It was his first multi-homer game in just Davis’ 27th MLB appearance.

Ohtani has also never played at Wrigley Field, the two lone ballparks he’s never appeared in. The Pirates play in LA from Friday, August 9, to Sunday, August 11.