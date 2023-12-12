 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates sign RP Ryder Ryan

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Sources: Pirates add ex-Mariners reliever Ryder Ryan on minor league deal (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates Among Teams Interested in Cleveland Guardians Slugger (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers not quite No. 1 (CBS Sports)

$300M before throwing first MLB pitch? (CBS Sports)

Winners, losers of Ohtani’s $700M deal (CBS Sports)

Offseason reset: Free agency, trades, more (CBS Sports)

Rumors: Royals, Stroman, Giolito, Naylor, more (CBS Sports)

Report: Dodgers, Yankees make trade after Ohtani deal (CBS Sports)

Ohtani’s contract: What we know about $700M deal (CBS Sports)

How Ohtani boosts Dodgers’ World Series odds (CBS Sports)

Report: NPB ace Sasaki requests MLB posting (CBS Sports)

Key dates for Ohtani’s first season with Dodgers (CBS Sports)

Trade grades: Yankees earn ‘A’ in Juan Soto deal (CBS Sports)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Mike Tomlin brushes off Minkah Fitzpatrick’s comments: ‘Smile in the face of adversity’ (Behind The Steel Curtain)

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...