Pirates sign Brewers 1B Rowdy Tellez

The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding to their infield, according to Fansided insider Robert Murray.

Free-agent first baseman Rowdy Tellez in agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reporter Jason Mackey, Tellez’s deal is worth an affordable $3.2 million with incentives that could make the deal worth $4 million.

Tellez, 28, played 106 games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, batting .215 with 13 home runs. It was a far cry from his 2022 total, when he mashed 35 long balls.

The Pirates now have someone that could start at first base and be a designated hitter for the season. Pittsburgh started last season with Carlos Santana before trading him to the Brewers to platoon at first base with Tellez.

The Pirates still have plenty of opportunity to add as the hot stove heats up during free agency over the next few weeks.