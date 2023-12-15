 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pirates sign RHP Emanuel Chapman and SS Jayden Kim ahead of signing period deadline

Pirates make three international signings ahead of the end of signing period.

By Connor_Williams
@Wins_Williams
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates have signed Cuban born RHP Emanuel Chapman in international free agency for $200,000, per Francys Romero

Chapman, 25, sits mid 90s with his fastball, topping out at 98 MPH. He left Cuba and arrived in the Dominican Republic this previous April and held a showcase for MLB teams in late August.

In 51 innings across three seasons, he had an ERA of 9.82 in the Cuban National Series. It should be noted that league skews heavily in favor of offense.

The Pirates are also signing 17-year-old SS Jayden Kim and RHP Jeremia Berroa per the team’s transactions page.

Kim, who is listed as being born in Australia, grew up in South Korea and has spent the last few years playing in Australia. His father, David Kim was an 18th round draft pick of the St. Louis Cardinals in 1997 out of Seton Hall University and is currently an international scout for the Minnesota Twins.

Kim is reportedly being signed for $200,000 per Ethan Hullihen on Twitter/X, who tracks all manner of things related to the Pirates’ payroll.

The signings come ahead of the end of the current international free agent signing period which ends today.

Yesterday, the Pirates traded $500,000 in bonus slot to the New York Yankees for OF Bill McKinney who was re-signed to an MiLB deal by the Yankees on December 9.

The Yankees have reportedly used the slot money to sign C Justin Capellan for $450,000, per Jack Curry.

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...