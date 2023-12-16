Pirates Acquire Edward Olivares from Kansas City

General Manager Ben Cherington stated at the MLB Winter Meetings in Nashville his desire to add another outfielder. On Friday, the Pittsburgh Pirates acquired Edward Olivares from the Kansas City Royals for a minor-league outfielder.

We have acquired OF Edward Olivares from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league OF Deivis Nadal. pic.twitter.com/CHMCdLlewC — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) December 16, 2023

Olivares, 27, recorded his best season as a four-year pro in 2023. He slashed .263/.317/.452 with 23 doubles, 12 home runs, 36 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in 107 games, all with the Royals. A career .261 hitter, Olivares tied for the fourth-longest average home run distance (416 feet) behind Matt Wallner (424) and two former American League MVPs in Shohei Ohtani (422) and Josh Donaldson (421). His 416 feet of average home-run distance ranked No. 9 in all of baseball.

The Pirates' latest acquisition, Edward Olivares, certainly has some pull-side pop.



Get to know the newest Pirate by enjoying all 12 of his home runs in 2023. pic.twitter.com/1VGTueBMGr — Jim Rosati ‍☠️ (@northsidenotch) December 16, 2023

The right-handed hitter led the AL in slugging (.657) during 22 September/October games and owns a .261 career average with 24 home runs and 73 RBIs.

Olivares made his MLB debut with the Padres during the 60-game 2020 season. He is under club control for the next three seasons.

The Pirates’ 40-man roster is currently full.

21-year-old Deivis Nadal was dealt to Kansas City to complete the one-for-one deal. Nadal hit .212 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs in 101 games with the Bradenton Marauders in 2023.

Bryan Reynolds and Jack Suwinski consist of the Pirates’ current outfield, with Olivares likely to factor into the current plans. Catcher/right fielder Henry Davis will prioritize catching in spring training with Endy Rodriguez out for all of 2024 due to elbow surgery. Josh Palacios, Canaan Smith-Njigba, Ji Hwan Bae, and Connor Joe are other players who could round rotate in.