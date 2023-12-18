Pirates Top Games of 2023: No. 8 — Mitch Keller tosses four-hit shutout against Rockies

We continue with our list of the Top 10 Pittsburgh Pirates games of 2023 with another entry from Mitch Keller’s stellar season.

Today’s game throws it back to arguably Keller’s best start of his career on May 8.

After dominating the month of April, the Pirates sputtered out in early May and went on a cold streak. That, however, was snapped when Keller toed the rubber against the Colorado Rockies and pitched the first complete game shutout since 2018.

“Money Mitch” allowed just four hits while striking out eight and walking one in a 2-0 win over the Rockies. He got some help from Rodolfo Castro, who provided the run support with a two-run home run to center field.

The best part of Keller’s start was the final three innings, where he retired nine consecutive batters, four via strikeout. It showed fans how good he could be when he is on top of his game.

Keller even earned the praise from skipper Derek Shelton, who had a front row seat to his rough tenure in MLB since debuting in 2019.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton on Mitch Keller’s complete-game shutout of Rockies to snap 7-game losing streak: “That was a big boy start.” pic.twitter.com/89yAfhk13q — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) May 9, 2023

Keller even basked in the limelight following the win.

Pirates RHP Mitch Keller on his first career complete-game shutout, a 2-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. pic.twitter.com/EudbFKAmiO — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) May 9, 2023

The rest of the season had a few hiccups but Keller arguably had his best season to date, finishing 13-9 with a 4.21 ERA and an NL All-Star nomination.

Fans are eager to see what Keller can bring in 2024. Oh, and pay the man, Ben.