Pirates sign Martin Perez to one-year deal

The Pittsburgh Pirates made what many consider their biggest move of the offseason Monday evening, signing left-handed pitcher Martin Pérez to a one-year, $8 million deal, pending a physical.

Free-agent pitcher Martin Pérez and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a contract, pending physical, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) December 18, 2023

Pérez, 32, helped the Texas Rangers to their first ever World Series title last season, going 10-4 with a 4.45 ERA in 20 starts. Over his 12-year career, he’s posted a collective 85-81 record with a 4.44 ERA.

He brings an eclectic mix of pitches to the one-dimensional Pirates rotation. It consists of a low-90s four-seam fastball, which he uses most often; a low-80s changeup; a high-80s cutter; a high-70s curveball; and a low-80s slider.

Martin Perez’ pitch mix, with a thread of video/data for each pitch



• Sinker (42.9%, sits 91.6 MPH)

• Changeup (26.5%, sits 84.1 MPH)

• Cutter (22.1%, sits 89.2 MPH)

• 4-Seam Fastball (3.9%, sits 91.8 MPH)

• Curve (3.7%, sits 79.1 MPH)

• Slider (1%, sits 83.4 MPH) pic.twitter.com/8Ga6DX2nYi — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) December 19, 2023

While velocity is not his strong suit, Pérez generates lots of groundballs, which is something the Pirates seem to be zeroing in on after acquiring the likes of Marco Gonzales, Andre Jackson and Bailey Falter.

The positives to this deal are that it fills one of the empty slots in the rotation, Pérez brings a veteran presence to a very young squad, and he can help guide the team in a winning direction. Maybe not a World Series but a Wild Card, if we’re lucky.

Honestly, though, it feels like Pérez to the Pirates was inevitable. He always seemed like the type of player who would end up in Pittsburgh, almost like Miguel Andújar.

The thing that strikes me is that this will probably be the biggest move of the offseason, given the team’s history, which is sad to think about.

But considering it’s only worth $8 million, this is a win.