Pirates Top Games of 2023: No. 6 - Drew Maggi gets his moment

We’re back with another installment of our Pittsburgh Pirates Top Games of 2023 and today’s edition brings a 2-for-1 deal and one of the most heartwarming stories of the season.

When Drew Maggi agreed to come back to the Pirates on a minor league deal last offseason, nobody expected him to break Spring Training let alone get called up during the season.

Then, in April, he got his moment.

It’s been a hell of a journey for Drew Maggi. pic.twitter.com/KPjXxLSj1B — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 23, 2023

For context, Bryan Reynolds was unexpectedly placed on the bereavement list on April 23 and the Pirates needed someone to take his place on the active roster. Knowing their Double-A affiliate Altoona was near, they called Maggi up as an emergency replacement.

Many fans wondered when he would get into a game and see MLB action for the first time in his 13-year career, and that question was answered just four days later.

While his inaugural at-bat resulted in an out, Maggi got another chance at placing himself in the hit column on April 30 as the Pirates were on their way to a blowout win over the Washington Nationals.

As a bonus, he also notched his first RBI that same game.

Maggi’s story not only caught the attention of Pirates fans but also national media. He appeared on ESPN, CBS News, The Dan LeBatard Show, and the like.

Unfortunately, Maggi’s season ended abruptly after he was released from his contract in August, but he provided two of the best moments for both the Pirates and Major League Baseball this past season.