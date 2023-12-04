Bucs Arghticles: Jim Leyland, former Pirates manager, elected to Hall of Fame

Pittsburgh Pirates News
‘Excited, surprised and flattered’: Former Pirates manager Jim Leyland reacts to Hall of Fame nod (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Former Tigers, Pirates, Rockies, Marlins’ Manager Jim Leyland Elected to Hall of Fame (Sports Illustrated)
Former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Jim Leyland voted into National Baseball Hall of Fame (CBS News)
MLB News
Braves get Kelenic, Gonzales, White for 2 RHPs (MLB.com)
Answering 6 questions looming over Winter Meetings (MLB.com)
Ohtani has received multiple bids north of $500 million (report) (MLB.com)
Astros’ new execs prep for Winter Meetings (MLB.com)
Movement on Yanks-Soto talks (report) (MLB.com)
Can the Blue Jays land Ohtani or Soto? (MLB.com)
Yamamoto sweepstakes heating up; does this club have an edge? (MLB.com)
Best- and worst-case scenarios for Ohtani (the hitter) (MLB.com)
Could a former Cy Young finalist be dealt for Soto? (MLB.com)
Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)
Every move of the 2023-24 offseason, tracked (MLB.com)
Every free agent by position (MLB.com)
Full guide to offseason dates, rules, terms (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett to miss 2-4 weeks after ankle surgery (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...