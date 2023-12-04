Former Pirates manager Jim Leyland inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

The Pittsburgh Pirates have another representative in the Hall of Fame.

Former manager Jim Leyland received the call Sunday night that he would be enshrined in immortality after he received 15 of 16 votes from the contemporary era committee. He managed the Pirates from 1986 to 1996 and accrued 851 wins with them.

Cooperstown bound.



Jim Leyland is headed to the Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/2edwMbb6XZ — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) December 4, 2023

Pirates owner Bob Nutting released the following statement on Leyland’s election:

Pirates Chairman Bob Nutting on Jim Leyland being elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/6zjAiMx6Fy — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) December 4, 2023

After managing the Pirates, Leyland spent two years with the Florida, now Miami Marlins, winning a World Series in his inaugural year with the team, and one year with the Colorado Rockies.

Leyland took over the Detroit Tigers in 2006 and led them until he retired as a manager in 2013. He won two American League pennants (2006, 2012) and reached the world series in his first year, but fell short to the St. Louis Cardinals. He still works as a special assistant with the Tigers.

Other personal accolades include three Manager of the Year Awards, two of which coming with the Pirates (1990, 1992) and the other coming in 2006 with Detroit. He also managed three All-Star teams.

Leyland was the lone nominee who earned at least 12 of 16 votes for Hall of Fame induction. He beat fellow skippers Cito Gaston, Davey Johnson, and Lou Piniella, umpires Joe West and Ed Montague, and executives Hank Peters and Bill White.

Leyland’s induction will take place July 21st in Cooperstown.