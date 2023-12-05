 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates begin Winter Meetings

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates: Examining Newly Acquired Pitcher Roddery Muñoz (Rum Bunter)

Former Tigers catcher signs big-league deal with Pirates (MLive.com)

MLB News

Winter Meetings preview: Ohtani, trades, Hader & more (MLB.com)

Braves-Mariners trade: 5-player swap includes former top prospect Kelenic (MLB.com)

This team is gaining momentum in Yamamoto market (MLB.com)

NL powerhouse reportedly joins Ohtani sweepstakes (MLB.com)

Thomson’s contract as Phils manager extended through ‘25 (MLB.com)

Surprise suitor emerging for Soto, Arozarena? (MLB.com)

Soto more likely for Yanks than Bellinger? (MLB.com)

Here are a few teams to watch for Bellinger (MLB.com)

Leyland, postseason manager extraordinaire, elected to Hall (MLB.com)

5 reasons the Winter Meetings will sizzle (MLB.com)

1 Winter Meetings goal for each team (MLB.com)

Draft Lottery, Rule 5 and more to watch at Winter Meetings (MLB.com)

Latest free-agent and trade rumors (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers sign QB Trace McSorley to practice squad after Pickett injury (Behind The Steel Curtain)

