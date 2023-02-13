 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates sign catcher Kevin Plawecki

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Monday, February 13, 2023.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates add Kevin Plawecki to mix for possible backup catcher job (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)

Pirates Sign Catcher Kevin Plawecki to a Minor League Deal (Pirates Prospects)

Pittsburgh Pirates: Catcher Kevin Plawecki to a Minor League Deal (Rum Bunter)

MLB News

3 teams that just made big defensive upgrades (MLB.com)

Jeter joins FOX crew as studio analyst for ‘23 (MLB.com)

These 10 teams won the offseason (MLB.com)

Astros lock in ‘core piece,’ extend Javier through 2027 season (MLB.com)

Filled with stars, Team D.R. has sights on Classic title (MLB.com)

Dodgers adding former All-Star RHP Reyes (sources) (MLB.com)

Marlins, A’s swap former first-round picks (MLB.com)

The best player at each position in the Classic (MLB.com)

Bichette’s PLAY BALL event launches community partnership (MLB.com)

Full list of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects (MLB.com)

MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list stacked with stars of tomorrow (MLB.com)

Here is MLB’s No. 1 prospect at each position (MLB.com)

These clubs have the most Top 100 prospects (MLB.com)

These are the top tools on our Top 100 Prospects list (MLB.com)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

How did the Penguins’ bottom-six go so wrong this season? (PensBurgh)

