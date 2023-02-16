VOTE: Did the Pirates do enough this offseason?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With Spring Training kicking off this week, we have a question that’s being asked of each and every team across the SB Nation MLB network, and that is: did your team do enough in offseason free agency? Now, that meaning of “enough” is a bit nebulous, particulalry for teams like the Pirates. Did they do enough to compete? Probably not. But let’s take “enough” in this sense to mean did they get better? And as a fan, are you satisfied with the moves they made?

Of course, the big one was the return of Andrew McCutchen, but the Pirates also signed pitchers Rich Hill and Vince Velasquez, catcher Austin Hedges, first baseman Carlos Santana among others. They also traded for Ji-Man Choi.

So what say you, BD? Did the Buccos do enough?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/2K7KL5/">Please take our survey</a>

We’ll be back in a few days with the results. Thanks for voting!