Pirates issue non-roster invitations for Spring Training

With pitchers and catchers set to report to Spring Training in less than two weeks, the Pittsburgh Pirates issued their list of non-roster invitees on Thursday:

We have announced the following players will attend big league camp as non-roster invitees. pic.twitter.com/1MdbvDY9rz — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) February 2, 2023

Some notable names on the list are former first-round picks Termarr Johnson, who cracks the spring roster less than a year after he was drafted; Henry Davis, who comes off a season plagued with injuries; Nick Gonzales; and Quinn Priester.

There were also some surprises both on and off the list.

One was infielder Chris Owings, who the Pirates signed shortly before the list was announced. The 31-year-old has 10 years of experience in the MLB, appearing for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies and, most recently, the Baltimore Orioles.

How to Pinch Hit by Chris Owings pic.twitter.com/tC6S5jUZG1 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2019

Last year with Baltimore, he slashed .107/.254/.143 and tallied 24 strikeouts in 56 at-bats.

Another surprise addition — depending on how you view it — is infielder Andres Alvarez.

The 25-year-old surprised many fans last year by producing the first 20-20 season with Double-A Altoona. He also slashed .220/.339/.429 in 110 games and was considered a prospect “on the rise” by MLB.com.

Lean on 'em, Andres



Solo shot for Andres Alvarez makes it a 5-3 game in the 7th



LISTEN: https://t.co/aioWvW3Svf

WATCH: https://t.co/6GP894jPtF pic.twitter.com/MuEJRhe0Ho — Altoona Curve (@AltoonaCurve) April 10, 2022

One of the surprise omissions was first baseman and designated hitter Mason Martin, who hit just .210 with Triple-A Indianapolis last season. He appeared in 134 games last year and hit 19 home runs in 74 RBIs.

Also, let’s not forget this beauty from last Spring Training:

Mason Martin demolished that baseball. pic.twitter.com/Mv4nBMj051 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 20, 2022

Plate discipline was his Achilles Heel, however, as he struck out a career-high 194 times.

The Spring Training roster stands at 65 and it’s unclear if more players will be invited.

Not included on the list are previously-mentioned invitees Miguel Andujar, Tyler Heineman, Tyler Chatwood, Nate Webb, Daniel Zamora, Rob Zastryny, and Angel Perdomo.