Bucs Arghticles: Pirates ‘expecting to win’ in 2023

Pittsburgh Pirates News
‘We’re expecting to win’: Pirates’ first full-squad workout brings air of positivity (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
For teenager Termarr Johnson, veterans like Rich Hill, 42, are best teachers at Pirates camp (TribLIVE)
MLB News
The players with the most to prove in ‘23 (MLB.com)
Miggy’s retirement gift? ‘They already give me a lot of hits ... that’s enough’ (MLB.com)
Marlins’ No. 1 prospect throws heat in 1st live BP (MLB.com)
Is ‘23 the year Whitley finally breaks through for Astros? (MLB.com)
‘Team-first’ Brantley practicing first base for ‘Stros (MLB.com)
How one exchange illustrates Hill’s instant value to Bucs (MLB.com)
Wright ‘whole, healthy and fresh’ after shoulder injection (MLB.com)
Senga ghosts Mets teammates with signature pitch (MLB.com)
World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced (MLB.com)
The best player at each position in the Classic (MLB.com)
MLB club-by-club breakdown of players in 2023 Classic (MLB.com)
10 reasons why this World Baseball Classic will be an instant thriller (MLB.com)
World Baseball Classic FAQ: Here’s everything to know (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Connor Heyward understands he has to earn his role in the Steelers offense (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...