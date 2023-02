Pirates release 2023 Spring Training broadcast schedule

In-game action for Spring Training is rapidly approaching and the Pittsburgh Pirates have released their coverage schedule for all 31 games.

Yet again, AT&T SportsNet will provide coverage for a select amount of games this Spring, most of them in Bradenton, while the Pirates Radio Network and Pirates.com will bring fans traditional radio coverage for both road and home games.

Below is the breakdown for TV and radio games. An asterisk (*) denotes a game available on both radio and TV.

TV: AT&T SportsNet

RADIO: KDKA/93.7 The Fan (Airtime is five minutes before first pitch.)

*February 27 — Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Philadelphia Phillies — 1:05 p.m. (KDKA)

March 2 — Pittsburgh Pirates (SS) @ Toronto Blue Jays — 1:07 p.m. (KDKA)

March 3 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ Baltimore Orioles — 6:05 p.m. (93.7 The Fan)

March 4 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ Philadelphia Phillies — 1:05 p.m. (93.7 The Fan)

*March 5 — Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Minnesota Twins — 1:05 p.m. (93.7 The Fan)

*March 9 — Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers — 1:05 p.m. (KDKA)

March 10 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ Philadelphia Phillies — 1:05 p.m. (KDKA)

*March 12 — Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves — 1:05 p.m. (93.7 The Fan)

*March 15 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ Toronto Blue Jays — 1:07 p.m. (KDKA)

March 16 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ New York Yankees — 6:35 p.m. (KDKA)

*March 17 — Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Tampa Bay Rays — 1:05 p.m. (KDKA)

*March 20 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ Boston Red Sox — 1:05 p.m. (KDKA)

March 24 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ Detroit Tigers — 6:05 p.m. (93.7 The Fan)

*March 25 — Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles — 6:05 p.m. (93.7 The Fan)

March 26 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ Atlanta Braves — 1:05 p.m. (93.7 The Fan)

*March 28 — Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Minnesota Twins — 1:05 p.m. (KDKA)

March 1 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ Detroit Tigers — 1:05 p.m.

March 6 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ New York Yankees — 6:35 p.m.

March 8 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ Baltimore Orioles — 1:05 p.m.

March 19 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ Baltimore Orioles — 1:05 p.m.

March 27 — Pittsburgh Pirates @ Minnesota Twins — 1:05 p.m.

Happy watching/listening!