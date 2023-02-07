SB Nation Reacts results: How good will Oneil Cruz be in 2023?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country.Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This week’s questions was about the Bucs’ young potential star in the making Oneil Cruz. The shortstop had a pretty good 2022, finishing the year batting .233 with 17 homers, 54 RBI and a WAR of 2.3, which was good enough for third on the team behind Ke’Bryan Hayes with a 4.3 and Bryan Reynolds with a 2.9.

We wanted to know how far you though Cruz could push his WAR in 2023? Here are those results:

The vast majority of you felt that Cruz would stay in the same general area for WAR, in a group of sub-elite yet still highly effective players. Though 17 percent of you did feel that Cruz would bump his WAR up above 5, which would put him in the top 40-50 or so players in the League. A lofty goal, but the potential is certainly there.

That’s it for this week. Thanks for voting and we’ll be back again soon.