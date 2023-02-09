 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: What does Pirates rotation look like?

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pittsburgh Pirates Opening Day Roster Limbo: Robert Stephenson (Rum Bunter)

Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2023 Projected Starting Lineup, Pitching Rotation, Bullpen (Sports Illustrated)

MLB News

Who’s the team to beat in the NL West? (CBS Sports)

Why Boras has compelling Hall case (CBS Sports)

Four pieces of unfinished business (CBS Sports)

Yankees invite, Domínguez, Volpe to spring training (CBS Sports)

Angelos family, owners of O’s, settle legal fight (CBS Sports)

Manager: Ohtani ‘not happy’ about not winning 2022 MVP (CBS Sports)

Cohen questions owners who complain about payroll (CBS Sports)

Report: Mets hire Carlos Beltrán for front office job (CBS Sports)

MLB rumors: Giants, Webb talking contract extension (CBS Sports)

Angels ‘not worried’ about Ohtani’s WBC usage for Japan (CBS Sports)

Report: Dodgers sign veteran Miguel Rojas to extension (CBS Sports)

Las Vegas fully supports potential Athletics relocation (CBS Sports)

Dodgers to retire Fernando Valenzuela’s No. 34 in 2023 (CBS Sports)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Re-Drafting the 2022 NFL Draft equates in a big shake-up for the Steelers (Behind The Steel Curtain)

