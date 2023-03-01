Pirates lose 8-7 to Tigers via walkoff homer

The Pittsburgh Pirates did a nice job battling back from an early 4-0 defecit to the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, but it was ultimately for not, as Tigers shortstop Nick Maton hit a walkoff solo homer in the ninth to down the Buccos 8-7.

Johan Oviedo got the start for Pittsburgh and got pounded, giving up four runs on five hits with one strikeout in just two innings pitched, but Pittsburgh kept plugging away, including Oneil Cruz’s first homer of the spring, a two-run shot in the fifth inning, and they eventually battled back to tie things up with a three-run shot by Travis Swaggerty in the eighth,

Oneil Cruz - Pittsburgh Pirates (1)* pic.twitter.com/n4vDXVaus6 — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 1, 2023

Travis Swaggerty - Pittsburgh Pirates (1)* pic.twitter.com/HxboWikiSB — MLB HR Videos (@MLBHRVideos) March 1, 2023

But all that actually did was set the stage for Maton’s heroics in the bottom of the ninth.

Nick Maton’s making himself at home in TigerTown. pic.twitter.com/XXNbdJjlwg — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 1, 2023

Osvaldo Bido took the loss for the Buccos, who fall to 1-3 on the spring. They’ll be back in action tomorrow with split squad games against the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays.