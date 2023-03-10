Talk the Plank Podcast: Do you believe in Maggi?

In this episode, Nathan Hursh and Jake Slebodnick discuss the injured thumb of Ke’Bryan Hayes. The two also talk about fringe players who have a chance to make the Opening Day roster, players that have impressed them this spring, while also touching on the World Baseball Classic.

Hosts: Nathan Hursh, Jake Slebodnick

Intro/outro music: Jerry Mayne